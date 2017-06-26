FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer weather pattern through the rest of this week

A stalled frontal boundary brought slightly drier air to areas north of I-10 Sunday into Monday, but the front is washing out and the humidity will return Tuesday. This also means we will return to a more typical summertime weather pattern for the remainder of this week. Expect warm temperatures with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day.

Showers and thunderstorms were located mostly along and south of I-10 Monday due the stalled frontal boundary. These will come to an end after sunset and should be gone completely by 10 p.m. Temperatures will be warm and muggy overnight with lows ranging from the low 70s north of I-10 to the mid 70s at the coast.

Tuesday through Friday should not see any major changes so expect the warm and humid weather pattern to continue. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered during the afternoon and early evening hours; rain chance of 40% each day.

Slightly drier air will move in by the weekend and that will limit rain chances to only 20%. But with limited rain it will be warmer with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s. Heat indices will likely reach the upper 90s to low 100s. If you have outdoor plans this weekend the biggest weather issue will likely be the heat with only a 20% chance of isolated showers.

No major changes are expected into next week, so isolated rain chances will remain in the forecast. And the heat will be on with highs in the 90s.

The tropics are quiet and that is not expected to change through this weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.