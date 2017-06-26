Former Cowgirl and Baylor volunteer coach Dani Price joins McNeese softball staff

McNeese head softball coach James Landreneau announced former Cowgirl Dani Price will join the Cowgirl staff for the 2018 season, serving as recruiting coordinator.

“Dani is a proud alumni that comes highly recommended from coach Glen Moore of Baylor,” said Landreneau. “We are getting a great softball mind with outstanding character. Her championship experience coupled with her energetic coaching style will be a great addition to our staff. She will make an immediate impact in our recruiting process as she will be taking over as recruiting coordinator.”

Price, a former Cowgirl standout returns to McNeese after spending the last four years on the Baylor staff.

During her time in Waco, the Bears appeared in four NCAA Regional Tournaments, and the 2014 and 2017 College World Series.

Price spent the 2014 season as a student manager before being promoted to volunteer assistant, where she spent the last three years working primarily with outfielders in addition to other coaching duties.

Price was instrumental in coaching outfielder Jessie Scroggins to the All-Big 12 Defensive team as a freshman in 2015, and returns a trio of all-region outfielders, Scroggins, Lindsey Cargill, and Kyla Walker, for the 2017 season. Price

A 2013 graduate of McNeese State, Price collected eight home runs and 89 RBI over four seasons as a player. She earned a spot on the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll four times, was a 2010 All-Southland Conference honorable mention selection and was named to the 2010 Southland Conference All-Academic Team.

Price continues to be ranked in several career categories at McNeese including games played and started, ranking third in both categories. She also ranks fifth in at bats, sixth in walks and 10th in RBI.

She is currently pursuing a Masters of Divinity degree with a concentration in Sports Ministry.

