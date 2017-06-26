Dr Pepper Best Summer Ever Contest winner chosen! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Congratulations Melissa Belton!

Dr Pepper Best Summer Ever Contest winner chosen!

By Mari Wilson, Marketing
Congratulations to Melissa Belton - you are the winner of our Dr Pepper Best Summer Ever Contest! You are taking home a rolling Dr Pepper Cooler, plus a case of Dr Pepper and diet Dr Pepper!  Thanks to everyone who entered our contests, keep checking our KPLC Contest page this summer, we've got more giveaways coming soon.

