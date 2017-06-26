Southwest Louisiana Fourth of July events and closures

The following Fourth of July events and closures have been announced for Southwest Louisiana:

Red, White, Blue & You: Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Lake Charles. The parade will head south on Ryan Sweet and end at Dr. Debakey Drive, followed by live music at 6:45 p.m. and a Salute to Armed Forces at the Lake Charles Civic Center Arcade Pavilion. A fireworks display will take place at 9:15 p.m. at the lake. All events are free and open to the public. If there is inclement weather, concerts will be moved inside the Civic Center Coliseum. For more information, call 337-491-9159.

Stars and Stripes Celebration: Monday, July 3, Louisiana Oil and Gas Park, I-10, exit 64, Jennings. Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs and ice chest. There will be food, live music and crafts. Gigantic fireworks display at 9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, kids 12 and under get in free. Gates open at 4 p.m. Free parking. For more info, call 337-821-5532 or email tuppermuseum@cityofjennings.com

Closures :

City of Lake Charles: Offices closed Tuesday, July 4.

City of Lake Charles Public Works: All other services of the Department of Public Works will be closed Tuesday, July 4. Services will resume regular working hours on Wednesday, July 5.

Garbage pickup :

City of Lake Charles: Garbage and trash normally picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, July 5. Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

Team Green: All recycling stations, including the 'Team Green' recycling truck and the Incinerator will not be open on Tuesday, July 4. They will resume regular operations on Wednesday, July 5.

Chennault International Airport: Offices at the airport will be closed Tuesday, July 4.

