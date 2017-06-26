FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summertime heat and afternoon storms are the norm this week

With an old frontal boundary lingering near the coast, some showers and thunderstorms will continue into the morning hours for the near shore waters and adjacent coastline of Cameron Parish. These storms should continue to dissipate through the morning, with the best chances of rain early on remaining south of I-10.

Temperatures in the 70s for Southwest Louisiana with still relatively high humidity levels will remain in place even with a light northeasterly wind this morning, as our part of the state was unable to tap into the upper 60s like parts of Central Louisiana are getting to experience today.

As the front gradually dissipates over the area, high pressure to the east will re-establish a stronger southeasterly flow over the state which will draw back in a deeper layer of tropical moisture over the area and result in warmer nights, higher heat index values and a little better coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon through Friday.

The expected daily afternoon storms will keep a few extra clouds building around the area and will help to keep a lot of the area out of the 90s for highs much of this week, although the increasing humidity levels by mid-week will mean a return to the triple digit heat index values.

By the weekend, high pressure aloft will build stronger over the area which will cut back the daily rain chances a bit for Saturday and Sunday to less than 20%. Highs will likely be a bit warmer as a result, back in the 90s for the weekend.

The tropics remain quiet on the Atlantic side this week with no new development expected over the next several days. Tropical Storm Dora remains in the eastern Pacific off the coast of Mexico but will be heading westward out into the open waters of the Pacific and not pose a threat to the US.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry