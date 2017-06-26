WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Health care reform

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

President Donald Trump and the Republicans will get to work to try and pass the senate's version of health care reform this week.

Medical marijuana users in Louisiana can stop worrying about jail. Governor Edwards signed a bill preventing law enforcement from arresting anyone with medical marijuana.

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise is now out of intensive care.

The new Louisiana High School graduation stats are now out. And it's a mixed bag.

Last October, Staff Sgt. Donisha Stroman was in Lake Charles when she was killed in a hit and run incident. The person who killed her still hasn't been found but Stroman's family is working hard to make sure her memory lives on in Southwest Louisiana.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, the LSU Tigers have made it to the finals of the College World Series and will take on the Florida Gators starting Monday night in a best-of-three series.

And a national touring production of "Beauty and the Beast" is coming to Southwest Louisiana.

In weather, Monday's rain chances will be at 30% with highs in the upper 80s by the afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'



