DeRidder Honorary Street dedication coming for hit and run victim

Overnight, will be partly cloudy. Showers will be around the vicinity, but are likely to stay away from our area overnight. Temperatures will cool to the lower 70s. Winds will blow out of the northeast at about 5 mph. Monday will have low rain chances at 30%, so we may still see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. When it's not raining, we will have partly cloudy skies and may have some sunshine.
Sci-fi fans were transported back in time Saturday. The Mines Theatre in Sulphur hosted Sci-Fi Saturday, where people could come watch old Science fiction films in 3D, like "Robot Monster."
The annual Gulf Coast Shrimp & Jazz Festival hit the Civic Center Saturday.
Everyone of all ages came to enjoy savory tastes of gulf shrimp and smooth sounds of local jazz musicians.
The City of Lake Charles has a full slate of Independence Day events planned for Tuesday, July 4, as part of the annual Red, White, Blue and You celebration.
