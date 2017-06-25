DeRidder Honorary Street dedication coming for hit and run victim

Last October Staff Sergeant Donisha Stroman was in Lake Charles when she was killed in a hit and run incident. The person who killed her still hasn't been found, but Donisha's family is working hard to make sure her memory lives on in the Southwest Louisiana community forever.

“I knew how much she loved this street," said Donisha's mother, Sandra McCoy. "Being an Army recruiter, she actually recruited on this street, she rode her little moped bike on this street, so it had a lot of meaning, behind North Street.”

And in a week North Street in DeRidder will become the first honorary street in the city named after Staff Sergeant Donisha Stroman.

Last October Donisha was in Lake Charles when she was killed in a hit and run incident. Since then her mother has been working hard to make sure her daughter is never forgotten.

“It’s like she came to me and said momma I know you won’t ever forget me and I want her to live on,” said McCoy.

Kimaron Haynes Moore sits on DeRidder’s city council, and when she saw McCoy’s application for the honorary street, she wanted to make this happen.

“I knew that she was an outstanding upright young lady in the community as well as her active military career," said Haynes Moore." I have followed her throughout the whole thing and with the tragedy of her lost I personally wanted to make sure that we did something that recognized that we honored her and cared for her, and were yet hoping and praying that we can have justice for her.”

And while the person who killed Donisha is still out there, that pain her mother feels is the driving force in why she’s doing all of this.

“She is my hero," said McCoy. "She served this country and she loved what she done and I want her to live on. That’s why I’m pushing so hard to keep her alive.”

And soon she will be alive in the streets of DeRidder forever.

“DeRidder’s not forgotten their daughter, their sister, their auntie and we’ll never forget her, and now we’ll have the honorary street dedication," said Haynes Moore. "I think the entire city will always remember Staff Sergeant Donisha Stroman.”

The unveiling of the street dedication will be Saturday July 1st in DeRidder on North Street at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a butterfly release at Stroman's grave site after the dedication at 6:00 p.m.

If you live in DeRidder and are interested in getting an honorary street dedicated to someone you know, visit DeRidder's city hall and pick up an application from the clerk.

If the application isn't completed properly and becomes dismissed, you won't be able to reapply for another five years.

