FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet week ahead with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon

Overnight, will be partly cloudy. Showers will be around the vicinity, but are likely to stay away from our area overnight. Temperatures will cool to the lower 70s. Winds will blow out of the northeast at about 5 mph.

Monday will have low rain chances at 30%, so we may still see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. When it’s not raining, we will have partly cloudy skies and may have some sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s by the afternoon, but will still feel very humid.

Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for some showers, thanks to the cold front. By now, the front is stalled over our area and can cause a few pop up showers in thunderstorms. The front is also weakening, so we are starting to see the southerly winds again. Most of the days, we may stay dry, and not see any rain, but there’s still a good chance for afternoon showers. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and will not quite feel as humid.

Finishing out the week, we will have rain chances back up to 30% on Wednesday and up to 40% on Thursday. These rain chances will be because of daytime heating and southerly winds returning. We will likely see a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Highs will be getting warm and getting close to 90 degrees.

Heading into next weekend, we will continue to have scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Rain chances go back down to 30%, so the rain will be isolated. By Saturday and Sunday, rain chances go down to 20%. We could still have a few stray showers, but nothing significant. Temperatures will reach back up into the 90s by Saturday, so the heat will be back for the summer.

As we start next week, we will have beautiful conditions with partly cloudy skies and may see more sunshine than clouds for our Monday and Tuesday! There is still a 20% of showers in the afternoon, however. Highs will be in the lower 90s.