FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms to finish out the weekend

Overnight, there is a slight chance we could have a few showers and thunderstorms. They will be quick-moving storms and not last too long. Temperatures will cool to the lower 70s. Winds will blow out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

For our Sunday, we will have more scattered thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. Rain chances are up to 60%. The rain will be caused by a cold front to our north, slowly approaching. This, unfortunately, will not bring us any relief to our warm temperatures. However, it will eventually bring us drier air by the middle of next week, decreasing rain chances.

Monday will have lower rain chances at 30%. We may still see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. When it’s not raining, we will have partly cloudy skies. Highs will be up in the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon, but will still feel very humid.

Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies with only a 20% chance for some showers, thanks to the cold front. By this time, the front has moved away from our viewing area and has brought drier air decreasing the rain chances. This should be a nice break from the rain from the previous few days. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and will not quite feel as humid.

Finishing out the week, we will have rain chances back up to 30% on Wednesday and Thursday. These rain chances will be because of daytime heating and southerly winds returning. We will likely see a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon.

Heading into next weekend, we will go back to partly cloudy skies starting on Friday. There is a slight chance of showers by the afternoon Friday, and Saturday. By Sunday, rain chances go up to 30% for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach back up into the 90s by Saturday.