Annual Gulf Coast Shrimp and Jazz Festival hits the Civic Center

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The annual Gulf Coast Shrimp & Jazz Festival hit the Civic Center Saturday.

Everyone of all ages came to enjoy savory tastes of gulf shrimp and smooth sounds of local jazz musicians.

Local vendors also turned out to support the community effort.

The event highlights the cultural importance in the region of jazz, and cuisine, with performances and art for everyone.

