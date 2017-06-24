Sci-Fi Saturday transports fans back in time

Sci-fi fans were transported back in time Saturday.

The Mines Theatre in Sulphur hosted Sci-Fi Saturday, where people could come watch old Science fiction films in 3D, like "Robot Monster."

Fans rejoiced over a photo opportunity with the Robot Monster himself!

There were also local artists and memorabilia vendors on top of a costume contest for the best sci-fi or 50's costume, as well as a prop demonstration.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.