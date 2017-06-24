Etling close to 100 percent at Manning Passing Academy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Etling close to 100 percent at Manning Passing Academy

Posted By Taylor Verrico, Sports Reporter
Connect

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Besides winning a national championship, Danny Etling has had other dreams as a young Indiana quarterback.

And that dream was fulfilled today. Etling is a camp counselor at the Manning Passing Academy, rubbing shoulders with Peyton Manning.

"I mean how lucky am I just to be out here with Peyton and Eli. Those were childhood heroes of mine growing up in Indiana that I would've never thought even when I was a camper here that I would get to do," Etling said.

To fulfill his other dream of winning a national championship, Etling will have to fully recover from a minor back surgery he had in late April.

Although Etling doesn't feel 100 percent, he feels better than he has in a long time.

Etling assures LSU fans he'll be ready before the season opener on September 2 against BYU.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly