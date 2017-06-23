Garth Brooks world tour stops in Lafayette

Country music star Garth Brooks continues his three-year world tour with his wife Trisha Yearwood tonight in Lafayette, the first of five shows in the city.

Sherry Wolbrink has been a fan of Garth Brooks her whole life. It's why she and her family drove all the way from Sulphur to beat the traffic before what would be the first Garth Brooks concert in Lafayette in over two decades.

"This is really honestly a dream come true for me," said Wolbrink.

Wolbrink said her tickets were a birthday gift from her daughter, and if tomorrow never comes, she was going to see Garth Brooks.

"About 25 years ago he was in the Lafayette area and I missed my chance to go see him," she said. "I love his music."

Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood are currently on the biggest tour in the world, selling over 5 million tickets worldwide. We asked the couple what makes Louisiana more than a memory.

"I feel like there's a culture of joy here," said Trisha Yearwood. "Every city has its own flavor and it feels like it's an energy in this state that you just feel. I can't even really describe it."

"This is going to be the only place on the planet where 'Friends in Low Places' is not going to be the biggest song of the evening. It's going to be 'Callin' Baton Rouge,' and I can't wait," said Brooks.

Brooks has four more shows at the Cajundome in Lafayette:

Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m.

