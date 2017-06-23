Lange, Tigers beat Oregon State 3-1

OMAHA, NE (WAFB) -

Don't count those Tigers out in Omaha just yet!

Alex Lange pitched 7 1/3 strong innings, striking out eight Oregon State batters and leading the Tigers to a 3-1 victory, forcing a Saturday game with the winner going to the CWS Finals.

Zack Hess came in to record the final five outs for LSU, striking out four.

Lange held the Beavers to two hits.

Josh Smith had two hits including a seventh inning home run to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead and Zach Watson added three hits for LSU.

The win ended Oregon State's 23-game streak.

Top 2: Tigers strike for 2

Greg Deichmann doubled to right field

Zach Watson singled to left field

Josh Smith single to center field, Deichmann scores (1-0)

Beau Jordan sacrifice bunt, Watson scores (2-0)

Top 7: Tigers get 1

Smith Home Run to lead off the inning (3-1)

College World Series (double elimination)

Game 1: LSU beat Florida State, 5-4

Game 2: Oregon State beat LSU 13-1

Game 3: LSU beat Florida State, 7-4

Game 4: LSU beat Oregon State, 3-1

