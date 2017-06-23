Fighting fire ants a battle in Southwest Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fighting fire ants a battle in Southwest Louisiana

Source: PBS Source: PBS
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's a war all too many of us have fought and likely lost at one point or another - dealing with fire ants.

Jimmy Meaux, extension agent for the LSU Ag Center in Lake Charles, said fighting fire ants is a non-stop battle.

"These big mounds you see are constantly moving," Meaux said. "They're here to stay in Southwest Louisiana."

Meaux said one of the most effective ways to kill fire ants is with insecticide and bait. But if a neighborhood collectively has a fire ant problem, working as a team is the best way to control the ants.

"Get with your neighbors to fight fire ants," Meaux said. "You have a better shot of keeping them under control."

When the fire ant colonies become inundated with water, they form a sort of ant-built raft to float to another dry location. Meaux said they keep their queen in the middle of the raft for safety.

"These ants are trading places at the bottom of the raft, they're taking turns," Meaux said. "The whole thing will survive like that."

If you have a child who is bitten by fire ants, Meaux said one of the best solutions is to apply aloe vera on the bite location. He also said it's important to know whether or not your child is allergic to fire ants.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Cawthorne murder trial abruptly recesses until Monday

    Cawthorne murder trial abruptly recesses until Monday

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-06-24 01:50:56 GMT

    The trial of Roderick Cawthorne Junior was abruptly recessed in the afternoon. That’s after the defense objected to a DNA expert for the state, who was to testify long distance via Skype. Cawthorne is charged with second degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Charles Raymond Talen Senior. Talen was found dead in his Lake Arthur home February 21, 2015.  As in all such cases, an attempt was made to find evidence to be tested to determine who may ha...

    More >>

    The trial of Roderick Cawthorne Junior was abruptly recessed in the afternoon. That’s after the defense objected to a DNA expert for the state, who was to testify long distance via Skype. Cawthorne is charged with second degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Charles Raymond Talen Senior. Talen was found dead in his Lake Arthur home February 21, 2015.  As in all such cases, an attempt was made to find evidence to be tested to determine who may ha...

    More >>

  • Fighting fire ants a battle in Southwest Louisiana

    Fighting fire ants a battle in Southwest Louisiana

    Friday, June 23 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-06-24 00:12:52 GMT
    Source: PBSSource: PBS

    It's a war all too many of us have fought and likely lost at one point or another - dealing with fire ants. Jimmy Meaux, extension agent for the LSU Ag Center in Lake Charles, said fighting fire ants is a non-stop battle. "These big mounds you see are constantly moving," Meaux said. "They're here to stay in Southwest Louisiana." Meaux said one of the most effective ways to kill fire ants is with insecticide and bait. But if a neighborhood collectively has a...

    More >>

    It's a war all too many of us have fought and likely lost at one point or another - dealing with fire ants. Jimmy Meaux, extension agent for the LSU Ag Center in Lake Charles, said fighting fire ants is a non-stop battle. "These big mounds you see are constantly moving," Meaux said. "They're here to stay in Southwest Louisiana." Meaux said one of the most effective ways to kill fire ants is with insecticide and bait. But if a neighborhood collectively has a...

    More >>

  • Most Southwest Louisiana parishes see drop in graduation rates

    Most Southwest Louisiana parishes see drop in graduation rates

    Friday, June 23 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-06-23 23:46:37 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)

    The Louisiana Department of Education recently released district and school graduation outcomes for the class of 2016.

    More >>

    The Louisiana Department of Education recently released district and school graduation outcomes for the class of 2016.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly