Fighting fire ants a battle in Southwest Louisiana

The trial of Roderick Cawthorne Junior was abruptly recessed in the afternoon. That's after the defense objected to a DNA expert for the state, who was to testify long distance via Skype. Cawthorne is charged with second degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Charles Raymond Talen Senior. Talen was found dead in his Lake Arthur home February 21, 2015. As in all such cases, an attempt was made to find evidence to be tested to determine who may ha
It's a war all too many of us have fought and likely lost at one point or another - dealing with fire ants. Jimmy Meaux, extension agent for the LSU Ag Center in Lake Charles, said fighting fire ants is a non-stop battle. "These big mounds you see are constantly moving," Meaux said. "They're here to stay in Southwest Louisiana." Meaux said one of the most effective ways to kill fire ants is with insecticide and bait. But if a neighborhood collectively has a
The Louisiana Department of Education recently released district and school graduation outcomes for the class of 2016.
A Calcasieu Parish initiative is aiming to give nonviolent offenders a second chance by expunging convictions and arrests made within the parish at a low cost.
It's called the "Fresh Start Initiative" and it's a collaborative effort between the DA's office, the Southwest Louisiana Law Center and other organizations.
A Calcasieu Parish initiative is aiming to give nonviolent offenders a second chance by expunging convictions and arrests made within the parish at a low cost.
Zachary Bench was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder on Friday, said Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office.
Bench was found guilty of the 2015 murder of Jody Barlow in March.
Zachary Bench was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder on Friday, said Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office.
