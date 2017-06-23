Calcasieu program helps nonviolent offenders expunge records

The Louisiana Department of Education recently released district and school graduation outcomes for the class of 2016.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Education recently released district and school graduation outcomes for the class of 2016.More >>
A Calcasieu Parish initiative is aiming to give nonviolent offenders a second chance by expunging convictions and arrests made within the parish at a low cost.
It's called the "Fresh Start Initiative" and it's a collaborative effort between the DA's office, the Southwest Louisiana Law Center and other organizations.More >>
A Calcasieu Parish initiative is aiming to give nonviolent offenders a second chance by expunging convictions and arrests made within the parish at a low cost.
It's called the "Fresh Start Initiative" and it's a collaborative effort between the DA's office, the Southwest Louisiana Law Center and other organizations.More >>
Zachary Bench was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder on Friday, said Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office.
Bench was found guilty of the 2015 murder of Jody Barlow in March.More >>
Zachary Bench was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder on Friday, said Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office.
Bench was found guilty of the 2015 murder of Jody Barlow in March.More >>
Overnight, we could have a few showers and thunderstorms. They will be quick-moving storms and not last too long. Rain will arrive as early as midnight and make its way out to our south by 6:00 a.m. Temperatures will cool to the upper 70s. Winds will continue to blow out of the south, but should calm down to 5-10 mph. Over the weekend, we will continue to have higher than normal rain chances. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon on both days.More >>
Overnight, we could have a few showers and thunderstorms. They will be quick-moving storms and not last too long. Rain will arrive as early as midnight and make its way out to our south by 6:00 a.m. Temperatures will cool to the upper 70s. Winds will continue to blow out of the south, but should calm down to 5-10 mph. Over the weekend, we will continue to have higher than normal rain chances. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon on both days.More >>
State Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 171 at Joe Miller Road, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman. Injuries are unknown at this time, said Anderson. KPLC will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
State Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 171 at Joe Miller Road, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman. Injuries are unknown at this time, said Anderson. KPLC will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>