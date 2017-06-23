Zachary Bench sentenced to life for second-degree murder - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Zachary Bench sentenced to life for second-degree murder

Posted By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Zachary Bench (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Zachary Bench (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Zachary Bench was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder on Friday, said Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office.

Bench was found guilty of the 2015 murder of Jody Barlow in March.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence in Louisiana.

Bench was also sentenced to 40 years in prison for obstruction of justice, to be served consecutively to the life sentence, said Dugas.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Zachary Bench sentenced to life for second-degree murder

    Zachary Bench sentenced to life for second-degree murder

    Friday, June 23 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-06-23 21:24:34 GMT
    Zachary Bench (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Zachary Bench (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    Zachary Bench was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder on Friday, said Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office.

    Bench was found guilty of the 2015 murder of Jody Barlow in March.

    More >>

    Zachary Bench was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder on Friday, said Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office.

    Bench was found guilty of the 2015 murder of Jody Barlow in March.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy skies and high heat index values through tonight; wet weekend ahead

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy skies and high heat index values through tonight; wet weekend ahead

    Friday, June 23 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-06-23 19:47:38 GMT
    Storms possible overnight tonightStorms possible overnight tonight

    Overnight, we could have a few showers and thunderstorms. They will be quick-moving storms and not last too long. Rain will arrive as early as midnight and make its way out to our south by 6:00 a.m. Temperatures will cool to the upper 70s. Winds will continue to blow out of the south, but should calm down to 5-10 mph. Over the weekend, we will continue to have higher than normal rain chances. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon on both days. 

    More >>

    Overnight, we could have a few showers and thunderstorms. They will be quick-moving storms and not last too long. Rain will arrive as early as midnight and make its way out to our south by 6:00 a.m. Temperatures will cool to the upper 70s. Winds will continue to blow out of the south, but should calm down to 5-10 mph. Over the weekend, we will continue to have higher than normal rain chances. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon on both days. 

    More >>

  • Two-vehicle accident on US 171 at Joe Miller Road

    Two-vehicle accident on US 171 at Joe Miller Road

    Friday, June 23 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-06-23 19:34:11 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    State Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 171 at Joe Miller Road, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman. Injuries are unknown at this time, said Anderson. KPLC will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    State Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 171 at Joe Miller Road, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman. Injuries are unknown at this time, said Anderson. KPLC will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly