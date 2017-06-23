Zachary Bench sentenced to life for second-degree murder

Zachary Bench was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder on Friday, said Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office.

Bench was found guilty of the 2015 murder of Jody Barlow in March.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence in Louisiana.

Bench was also sentenced to 40 years in prison for obstruction of justice, to be served consecutively to the life sentence, said Dugas.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.