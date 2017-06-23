Pelicans add Frank Jackson in draft

(WVUE) -

When the NBA draft began, the New Orleans Pelicans were not expected to hear their name called until the second round.

Yes, there were some trades early on but none involved the Pelicans. Until the beginning of the second round when they decided to move up in the draft, swapping spots with the Charlotte Hornets to grab point guard Frank Jackson from Duke University.

Jackson continued the trend of freshmen going early in the draft. In the first round, a record 16 freshmen heard their names called.

So it was only right that the second round of the draft began with another freshman, Jackson, walking across the stage.

On Wednesday, the Pelicans traded away one of their two point guards on the roster. Sending Tim Frazier to the Washington Wizards. So it's no secret that their first choice in the draft was another guard.

In Jackson, the Pelicans get a guard with size and scoring ability. He only played one year at Duke but I averaged 11 points in 36 games as a freshman.

And he will come to New Orleans without the pressure of needing to be a star right away. Jackson will be given time to develop, even though they'd like to see him contribute in the back court sooner rather than later.

As for the Pelicans second pick at number 52, they went with another point guard in Edmond Summer out of Xavier University in Ohio. But quickly sent him away to the Indiana Pacers for cash.

Generally speaking, second round picks are long shots to make a squad. But, Jackson is looking like a good fit for the franchise.

But, the even bigger question remains. What's to come with contract talks with Jrue Holiday with the start of free agency beginning on July first.

That is the big mystery.

