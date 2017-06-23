FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy skies and high heat index values through tonight; wet weekend ahead

Overnight, we could have a few showers and thunderstorms. They will be quick-moving storms and not last too long. Rain will arrive as early as midnight and make its way out to our south by 6:00 a.m. Temperatures will cool to the upper 70s. Winds will continue to blow out of the south, but should calm down to 5-10 mph.

Over the weekend, we will continue to have higher than normal rain chances. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon on both days. This is due to a cold front making its way from the north. Winds will be out of the south, then turning to the north by Sunday behind the front, but blowing only up to 5-10 mph. The front will not bring any relief to the temperatures, but cold bring some slightly drier air by the middle of next week. Highs over the weekend will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will have lower rain chances at 30%. We may still see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. When it’s not raining, we will have partly cloudy skies. Highs will be up in the mid 80s by the afternoon, but will still feel very humid.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both have partly cloudy skies with only a 20% chance for some showers, thanks to the cold front. By this time, the front has moved away from our viewing are and has brought drier air decreasing the rain chances. This should be a nice break from the rain from the previous few days. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and will not quite feel as humid.

Finishing out the week, we will have rain chances back up to 30% on Thursday and Friday. These rain chances will be because of daytime heating and we will likely see a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon.

Heading into next weekend, we will go back to partly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of showers by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach back up into the 90s by Sunday.