REPORT: 2016 School district graduation rates released

The Louisiana Department of Education recently released district and school graduation outcomes for the class of 2016.

According to the report, out of 39,000 students that graduated last year, 22,000 of them went to college.

Last year, there was a 70 percent graduation rate, that's 3,000 more students graduated in 2016 from 2012.

"The Class of 2016 maintained the graduation gains of preceding classes and exceeded them in the education levels they achieved. More students than ever before are graduating already having earned college credit and high-value workplace credentials," said State Superintendent John White.

Here is a look at how Southwest Louisiana fared:

Allen Parish : 88.88 percent graduation rate

: 88.88 percent graduation rate Beauregard Parish : 91.6 percent graduation rate

: 91.6 percent graduation rate Calcasieu Parish : 80.4 percent graduation rate

: 80.4 percent graduation rate Cameron Parish : 88.2 percent graduation rate

: 88.2 percent graduation rate Jeff Davis Parish : 92.5 percent graduation rate

: 92.5 percent graduation rate Vernon Parish: 88.5 percent graduation rate.

To view the complete report, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.