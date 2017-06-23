PHOTOS: National Bring your Dog to Work Day

It's National Bring your Dog Work Day!

According to an article by Entrepreneur.com, having four-legged associates in the office can also build a stronger sense of the "team" aspect of your staff to raise workplace morale and overall camaraderie.

So send a picture of you and your pooch hanging out at work to newmedia@kplctv.com and we may feature them in a slideshow.

Mobile users, click HERE if unable to see the slideshow.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.