Colorama comes to Historic City Hall

From the 1950s to the 1990s, Kodak displayed advertisements throughout Grand Central Station in New York.

The pictures were of smiling people using Kodak cameras in everyday life.

The original pictures were 18 feet high and 60 feet long, backlit with a mile of piping.

More than 500 pictures were put on display throughout the years.

36 of the pictures were recreated in a more manageable size to be toured throughout the United States.

From June 23 until December, those recreated pictures will be put on display in Historic City Hall in Lake Charles.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 337-491-9147 or visit its Facebook page, HERE.

