Colorama comes to Historic City Hall

From the 1950's to the 1990's, Kodak displayed advertisements throughout Grand Central Station.More >>
From the 1950's to the 1990's, Kodak displayed advertisements throughout Grand Central Station.More >>
It's National Bring your Dog Work Day! Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
It's National Bring your Dog Work Day! Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A DeRidder native is now using the skills she learned in the military to help others here in Lake Charles.More >>
A DeRidder native is now using the skills she learned in the military to help others here in Lake Charles.More >>
An expansion of a program where Calcasieu Parish residents can get non-violent crimes removed from employment background checks, called "Fresh Start II."More >>
It's community-wide wide expungement collaborative that would involve hundreds of Calcasieu Parish residents.More >>
The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>