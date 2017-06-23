FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very humid with some scattered showers today

Skies remain a bit overcast across Southwest Louisiana this morning as temperatures started off in the upper 70s to lower 80s with near 100% relative humidity which makes for heat index values in the middle 90s even very early in the morning.

Through the day clouds will remain thick with some patchy areas of light drizzle or mist at times and temperatures warming up slowly through the middle to upper 80s by afternoon.

The heat index will surge into the 100s as temperatures warm up thanks to the abundance of moisture in the atmosphere, making for a miserable feel for those working outdoors.

The rain chances will increase slightly this afternoon to 40% for the possibility of some scattered showers or thunderstorms on the return.

The evening is expected to be mostly dry but another round of rain and storms will push in from the north overnight, resulting in a higher rain chance after midnight along with the possibility of some storms as well in the overnight hours.

As temperatures warm up Saturday, pockets of scattered thunderstorms will fire back up across Southwest Louisiana with another stifling humid day as highs in the upper 80s feel like 100 to 105.

Rain chances remain in the 60% range for Sunday thanks to a cold front that will push in and produce more rain and thunderstorms across South Louisiana.

The front is expected to push south of the coastline by early next week, cutting off the higher rain chances beginning Monday with drier days ahead for Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

The remnants of Cindy will continue pulling north out of Arkansas and into Tennessee today with no additional threats to Southwest Louisiana.

No additional tropical development is anticipated over the next several days.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry