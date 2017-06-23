DA's Office to announce details of Fresh Start Program

An expansion of a program where Calcasieu Parish residents can get non-violent crimes removed from employment background checks, called "Fresh Start II", will be explained by Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John Derosier at a 10:30 a.m. news conference Friday.

It's community-wide wide expungement collaborative that would involve hundreds of Calcasieu Parish residents.

Mark Judson with the SWLA Law Center says the program will bring about better job opportunities for those who may have an old criminal conviction or an arrest on their record.

Judson says to be eligible, the arrest or conviction must have occurred in Calcasieu Parish.

All probation conditions, fines and restitution payments must be settled.

And the conviction had to have been a "non-violent crime" as defined by the law.

Fresh Start II is a collaborative effort between the DA's office, The Law Center, Calcaiseu Parish Clerk of Court and other Law enforcement and community agencies.

For more information on the program, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.