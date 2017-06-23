DA's Office to announce details of Fresh Start Program

A DeRidder native is now using the skills she learned in the military to help others here in Lake Charles.More >>
A DeRidder native is now using the skills she learned in the military to help others here in Lake Charles.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
An expansion of a program where Calcasieu Parish residents can get non-violent crimes removed from employment background checks, called "Fresh Start II."More >>
It's community-wide wide expungement collaborative that would involve hundreds of Calcasieu Parish residents.More >>
The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23.More >>