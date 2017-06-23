WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: LSU one step closer to growing medical marijuana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

We're expecting to learn more later this morning on the expansion of a program where Calcasieu Parish residents can get non-violent crimes removed from employment background checks. Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to discuss Fresh Start II.

LSU Board of Supervisors give the thumbs up to start contract negotiations with a company to grow up medical marijuana.

Even though Cindy made landfall in Southwest Louisiana, its force was felt in several states.

Residents of River, just north of Downtown Lake Charles are continuing to deal with high water.

Plus, the Beauregard Watermelon Festival is canceled due to weather concerns.

And one of the most recognized faces in weather was right here in Lake Charles Thursday.

In weather, we will have more showers and thunderstorms in the area especially during the afternoon with the daytime heating. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.