Sports Person of the Week - Eddie Kennison

Our KPLC 7 Sports Person of the Week is Lake Charles native, Eddie Kennison. The former LSU two-sport star lettered in track and football before going on to a 13-year NFL career. A first-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams in 1996, he also played with four other teams, including the Saints in 1999. Now he’s an inductee in the 2017 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

“It's truly an honor, just being away from Louisiana for a number of years after my career at LSU,” Kennison says.

Kennison added, it was the mentorship that he had from his coaches and his teammates that he considers to be the most memorable throughout his career.

To be inducted into the Louisiana hall of fame is very special to Kennison simply because it’s home for him.

“I've been all over the world and I still think we have some of the best cuisine, we have some of the most caring and giving communities and we have a great tradition here. I love coming back home,” Kennison said.

Now as retired Eddie Kennison, he’s in the wine business.

“We’re in the wine business, I have a virtual online wine club where I pick wines from all over the world. My club members get those wines that I pick, but more importantly I get to taste all of the wines before they go out to the wine clubs so I know it's going out”, Kennison said.

Kennison will be inducted into Louisiana Sports hall of fame Saturday, June 24.

