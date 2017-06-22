Tropical Storm Cindy causes fallen trees in Lake Charles

Around 3,000 people are without power in Calcasieu as of 2 p.m. Thursday. Drivers are reporting that the outages are affecting traffic signals on La. 14. Around 1,200 are without power along La. 14, south of I-10. There are also power outages reported in the area of La. 14 and Tom Hebert Road and in Sulphur. Entergy's website says the outages are caused by the effects the remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy. Follow these links for outage maps: Entergy BECi Cleco Jef...More >>
"All of a sudden, I heard a roar almost like Chennault planes taking off out there." Those were the words of Ed Jones, a man who has been living in Lake Charles for 71 years. He remembers damage like this from only two occasions. "Hurricane Audrey and Hurricane Rita." He explains the scene as he explored the winds early this morning. "All of a sudden, a dead calm turned the winds from the South that just bent all these trees over and was just shaking them,...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23.More >>
The 7StormTeam believes the center circulation of Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall between Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou in Cameron Parish at about 2 a.m. Official word will be coming out from the National Hurricane Center at about 4 a.m. Click HERE for more.More >>
