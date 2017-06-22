Tropical Storm Cindy causes fallen trees in Lake Charles

"All of a sudden, I heard a roar almost like Chennault planes taking off out there."

Those were the words of Ed Jones, a man who has been living in Lake Charles for 71 years. He remembers damage like this from only two occasions.

"Hurricane Audrey and Hurricane Rita."

He explains the scene as he explored the winds early this morning.

"All of a sudden, a dead calm turned the winds from the South that just bent all these trees over and was just shaking them," said Jones. "I come out, shine the light down here and find this."

Jones found a massive tree estimated at 90 feet high, 4.5 feet in diameter on the ground.

He says flooding is his usual concern. Today, he experienced rising waters and gusty winds.

With around 70 years of bayou experience, Jones takes an independent approach to the clean-up process.

"I'll just have to get out there with a chainsaw and get after it," he said.

