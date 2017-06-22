Was that Jim Cantore in Lake Charles?

Around 3,000 people are without power in Calcasieu as of 2 p.m. Thursday. Drivers are reporting that the outages are affecting traffic signals on La. 14. Around 1,200 are without power along La. 14, south of I-10. There are also power outages reported in the area of La. 14 and Tom Hebert Road and in Sulphur. Entergy's website says the outages are caused by the effects the remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy. Follow these links for outage maps: Entergy BECi Cleco Jef...More >>
The 7StormTeam believes the center circulation of Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall between Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou in Cameron Parish at about 2 a.m. Official word will be coming out from the National Hurricane Center at about 4 a.m. Click HERE for more.More >>
Cindy has now become a tropical depression and is continuing to weaken as it makes its way further inland. We will still experience windy conditions through tonight. A few showers are also possible. There are a few areas with high water levels and a few showers could cause some localized flooding. The good news is, we are not expecting significant amounts of rain. Overnight, we could have a few showers and temperatures will cool to the upper 70s.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23.More >>
