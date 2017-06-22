Was that Jim Cantore in Lake Charles? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Was that Jim Cantore in Lake Charles?

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Weatherman Jim Cantore made his way to Lake Charles Wednesday night to cover Tropical Storm Cindy.

Cindy came ashore near the Texas border, just west of Lake Charles.

Cantore is known for following storms wherever they go.

