FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cindy becomes a tropical depression; Showers still possible through tonight

Cindy has now become a tropical depression and is continuing to weaken as it makes its way further inland. We will still experience windy conditions through tonight. A few showers are also possible. There are a few areas with high water levels and a few showers could cause some localized flooding. The good news is, we are not expecting significant amounts of rain.

Overnight, we could have a few showers and temperatures will cool to the upper 70s. Winds will still be gusting up to 25 mph at times out of the south.

Friday will still likely have more showers and thunderstorms in the area. Especially during the afternoon with the daytime heating. Winds will be blowing out of the south at 10-15 mph and gust up to 25 mph. Winds will slowly calm down as we go into Friday night. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

Over the weekend, we will continue to have increased rain chances. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon on both days. Winds will be calming down and will still be out of the south, then turning to the north, but blowing only upwards of 5-10 mph. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will have lower rain chances at 30%. We may see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. When it’s not raining, we will have partly cloudy skies. Highs will be up in the upper 80s by the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both have partly cloudy skies with only a 20% chance for some showers. Should be a nice break from the rain from the previous few days. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Finishing out the week into the weekend, we will have rain chances back up to 30% on Thursday, and 60% on Friday and Saturday. Another system will be coming through bringing more rain for the area. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered in the afternoon.