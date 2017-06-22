Some still without power in Sulphur - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Some still without power in Sulphur

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Entergy) (Source: Entergy)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Around 200 people are without power in Calcasieu, most of them in Sulphur, as of 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Most Entergy customers in Jeff Davis have had their power restored.

Entergy's website says the power outage is Sulphur is the result of a downed wire.

Follow these links for outage maps:

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LATEST SCHOOL CLOSURES: All Allen Parish Schools and Central Office closed Thursday

    LATEST SCHOOL CLOSURES: All Allen Parish Schools and Central Office closed Thursday

    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-06-23 02:50:08 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • LATEST CLOSURES: Tropical Storm Cindy

    LATEST CLOSURES: Tropical Storm Cindy

    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-23 02:47:27 GMT
    (Source: Wikipedia)(Source: Wikipedia)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23. 

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Some still without power in Sulphur

    Some still without power in Sulphur

    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-06-23 02:39:31 GMT
    (Source: Entergy)(Source: Entergy)

    Around 200 people are without power in Calcasieu, most of them in Sulphur, as of 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Most Entergy customers in Jeff Davis have had their power restored. Entergy's website says the power outage is Sulphur is the result of a downed wire.

    More >>

    Around 200 people are without power in Calcasieu, most of them in Sulphur, as of 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Most Entergy customers in Jeff Davis have had their power restored. Entergy's website says the power outage is Sulphur is the result of a downed wire.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly