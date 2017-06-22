Some still without power in Sulphur

Around 200 people are without power in Calcasieu, most of them in Sulphur, as of 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Most Entergy customers in Jeff Davis have had their power restored.

Entergy's website says the power outage is Sulphur is the result of a downed wire.

Follow these links for outage maps:

