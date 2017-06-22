Some still without power in Sulphur

The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23.More >>
Around 200 people are without power in Calcasieu, most of them in Sulphur, as of 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Most Entergy customers in Jeff Davis have had their power restored. Entergy's website says the power outage is Sulphur is the result of a downed wire.More >>
"All of a sudden, I heard a roar almost like Chennault planes taking off out there." Those were the words of Ed Jones, a man who has been living in Lake Charles for 71 years. He remembers damage like this from only two occasions. "Hurricane Audrey and Hurricane Rita." He explains the scene as he explored the winds early this morning. "All of a sudden, a dead calm turned the winds from the South that just bent all these trees over and was just shaking them,...More >>
The 7StormTeam believes the center circulation of Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall between Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou in Cameron Parish at about 2 a.m. Official word will be coming out from the National Hurricane Center at about 4 a.m. Click HERE for more.More >>
