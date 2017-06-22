Many without power in Calcasieu, some traffic lights affected - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Many without power in Calcasieu, some traffic lights affected

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Entergy) (Source: Entergy)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Around 3,000 people are without power in Calcasieu as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers are reporting that the outages are affecting traffic signals on La. 14.

Around 1,200 are without power along La. 14, south of I-10.

There are also power outages reported in the area of La. 14 and Tom Hebert Road and in Sulphur.

Entergy's website says the outages are caused by the effects the remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy.

Follow these links for outage maps:

