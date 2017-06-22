PROGRAMMING NOTE: 7News at Noon will be one-hour long and begin at 11:30 a.m. today

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The 7StormTeam believes the center circulation of Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall between Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou in Cameron Parish at about 2 a.m. Official word will be coming out from the National Hurricane Center at about 4 a.m. Click HERE for more.More >>
Road closures across Southwest Louisiana as of Thursday morning.More >>
KPLC's 7News at Noon will begin at 11:30 a.m. today and will last for an hour so that KPLC will be able to give extended coverage of Tropical Depression Cindy, which made landfall as a tropical storm around 2 a.m.More >>
As of 10:00 a.m., Cindy was downgraded to a Tropical Depression with winds of 35 mph.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23.More >>
