FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Impacts lessen as Cindy weakens and departs SW Louisiana

With the brunt of Tropical Depression Cindy moving away from Southwest Louisiana, impacts will lessen but not go away completely today as more rain bands move onshore and result in some areas of heavy rain at times this afternoon depending on your location.

So far today, heavy rain bands set up across eastern Cameron, Jeff Davis and Acadia parishes and resulted in some minor flooding in poor drainage areas. These are the rain bands that are associated with the southern half of the storm and are difficult to predict exactly where they will set up.

Additionally, a second high tide in Cameron around 12:30 pm will result in another above normal tide with levels 1 to 3 feet above normal and will continue to exacerbate the coastal flooding that is already underway from the earlier morning high tide and persistent southerly winds that has water piled up along the coastal areas, including Lake Charles which still has water covering the Lake Charles Yacht Club and I-10 North Beach.

Conditions will gradually improve as the remnants of Cindy continue to depart the area through the evening with overall lighter winds through the day Friday although some scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible as tropical moisture gets pulled onshore and combines with daytime heating.

Unfortunately, rain chances will remain high into the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday and Sunday thanks to an upper level disturbance dropping showers and thunderstorms in from the north ahead of a slow moving cold front that will move in Sunday.

Rain chances are high both Saturday and Sunday at 60% with drier weather on the return by next week as highs creep back closer to 90 by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry