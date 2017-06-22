Road Closures as of Thursday morning

CALCASIEU PARISH

Airheart Road off of Big Lake Road - impassable.

Haymark Road has water but is passable.

Hwy. 384 at mile marker 24, south of the Back Bayou Bridge, has 2-3 inches of water.

Lake Breeze Road off of Big Lake Road.

Lakeview Drive in Deatonville.

Mike Hooks Road - impassable.

West Tank Farm Road at Bayou Bay - not passable by car.

In Choupique Bayou - Chili Westlund, Wallace Moore Road, Benoit Road, Ruby Road.

Ellis Moss has water but passable.

CAMERON PARISH

Hwy. 27 and Hwy. 82 have high water and debris on the roadway.

Hwy. 27 at Hackberry has high water and debris on road.

Johnson Bayou - high water on Hwy. 82.

Grand Chenier - high water on Hwy. 82.

Flooding on many smaller roads throughout the parish, please use caution when traveling.

ALLEN PARISH - Everything is open, no roads are closed.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH - Everything is open, no roads are closed.

BEAUREGARD PARISH - Everything is open, no roads are closed.

VERNON PARISH - Everything is open, no roads are closed.

