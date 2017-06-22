Road Closures as of Thursday morning - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Road Closures as of Thursday morning

By Mari Wilson, Marketing
Connect
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

CALCASIEU PARISH

Airheart Road off of Big Lake Road - impassable.

Haymark Road has water but is passable.

Hwy. 384 at mile marker 24, south of the Back Bayou Bridge, has 2-3 inches of water.

Lake Breeze Road off of Big Lake Road.

Lakeview Drive in Deatonville.

Mike Hooks Road - impassable.

West Tank Farm Road at Bayou Bay - not passable by car.

In Choupique Bayou - Chili Westlund, Wallace Moore Road, Benoit Road, Ruby Road.

Ellis Moss has water but passable.

CAMERON PARISH

Hwy. 27 and Hwy. 82 have high water and debris on the roadway.

Hwy. 27 at Hackberry has high water and debris on road.

Johnson Bayou - high water on Hwy. 82.

Grand Chenier - high water on Hwy. 82.

Flooding on many smaller roads throughout the parish, please use caution when traveling.

ALLEN PARISH - Everything is open, no roads are closed.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH - Everything is open, no roads are closed.

BEAUREGARD PARISH - Everything is open, no roads are closed.

CAMERON PARISH - Hwy 27 and Hwy 82 have high water and debris on the roadway

Hwy. 27 at Hackberry has high water and debris on road.

Johnson Bayou - high water on Hwy 82.

Grand Chenier - high water on Hwy 82.

Flooding on many smaller roads throughout the parish, please use caution when traveling.

VERNON PARISH - Everything is open, no roads are closed.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Road Closures as of Thursday morning

    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-06-22 16:28:02 GMT

    Road closures across Southwest Louisiana as of Thursday morning.

    More >>

    Road closures across Southwest Louisiana as of Thursday morning.

    More >>

  • breaking

    LIVE BLOG: Cindy downgraded to tropical depression

    LIVE BLOG: Cindy downgraded to tropical depression

    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:18 PM EDT2017-06-22 16:18:02 GMT
    Cameron Parish Coastline (Source: KPLC)Cameron Parish Coastline (Source: KPLC)

    The 7StormTeam believes the center circulation of Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall between Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou in Cameron Parish at about 2 a.m. Official word will be coming out from the National Hurricane Center at about 4 a.m. Click HERE for more.

    More >>

    The 7StormTeam believes the center circulation of Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall between Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou in Cameron Parish at about 2 a.m. Official word will be coming out from the National Hurricane Center at about 4 a.m. Click HERE for more.

    More >>

  • PROGRAMMING NOTE: 7News at Noon will be one-hour long and begin at 11:30 a.m. today

    PROGRAMMING NOTE: 7News at Noon will be one-hour long and begin at 11:30 a.m. today

    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:02 PM EDT2017-06-22 16:02:41 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    KPLC's 7News at Noon will begin at 11:30 a.m. today and will last for an hour so that KPLC will be able to give extended coverage of Tropical Depression Cindy, which made landfall as a tropical storm around 2 a.m.

    More >>

    KPLC's 7News at Noon will begin at 11:30 a.m. today and will last for an hour so that KPLC will be able to give extended coverage of Tropical Depression Cindy, which made landfall as a tropical storm around 2 a.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly