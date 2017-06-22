Road Closures as of Thursday morning

Road closures across Southwest Louisiana as of Thursday morning.More >>
Road closures across Southwest Louisiana as of Thursday morning.More >>
The 7StormTeam believes the center circulation of Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall between Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou in Cameron Parish at about 2 a.m. Official word will be coming out from the National Hurricane Center at about 4 a.m. Click HERE for more.More >>
The 7StormTeam believes the center circulation of Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall between Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou in Cameron Parish at about 2 a.m. Official word will be coming out from the National Hurricane Center at about 4 a.m. Click HERE for more.More >>
KPLC's 7News at Noon will begin at 11:30 a.m. today and will last for an hour so that KPLC will be able to give extended coverage of Tropical Depression Cindy, which made landfall as a tropical storm around 2 a.m.More >>
KPLC's 7News at Noon will begin at 11:30 a.m. today and will last for an hour so that KPLC will be able to give extended coverage of Tropical Depression Cindy, which made landfall as a tropical storm around 2 a.m.More >>
As of 10:00 a.m., Cindy was downgraded to a Tropical Depression with winds of 35 mph.More >>
As of 10:00 a.m., Cindy was downgraded to a Tropical Depression with winds of 35 mph.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23.More >>