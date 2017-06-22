What's Going Around: dermatitis

Environmentally conscious parents have long struggled with the fact that their baby's dirty diapers wind up in landfills, but what option do they have?More >>
The safety of hair products has been debated for years. Now, new research suggests that black women who use dark hair dyes face a higher risk of breast cancer, while chemical relaxers and straighteners boost the odds in white womenMore >>
Most Americans want to be in better shape, but few are putting in the work to get there, a new survey shows.More >>
If you suffer from chronic low back pain, yoga might bring you as much relief as physical therapy, a new trial shows.More >>
When it comes to stomach discomfort during exercise, forget that old adage "no pain, no gain." New research suggests that excessive strenuous exercise may lead to gut damage.More >>
