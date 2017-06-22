WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Cameron Parish

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The 7StormTeam believes the center circulation of Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall between Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou in Cameron Parish at about 2 a.m. Official word will be coming out from the National Hurricane Center at about 4 a.m. Click HERE for more.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made a landfall around 2:00 a.m. between Cameron and Port Arthur, TX with winds of 40-45 mph. As of the 4:00 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was located about 30 miles WSW of Lake Charles with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph moving north at 12 mph.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23.More >>
The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
