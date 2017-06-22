WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Cameron Parish

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Tropical Storm Cindy came ashore early this morning in the Holly Beach area of Cameron Parish, bringing with it heavy rains and some flooding. We will be live to show you how residents there are faring and let you know when we will see the next round of rain.

Because of Cindy, many schools remain closed today. McNeese, Sowela and Delta Tech will not hold class. Summer school at Calcasieu and Cameron parish schools are also closed. For the latest on school closures, click HERE.

High-water vehicles and boats from the National Guard are here in Southwest Louisiana this morning to assist with any damage from Tropical Storm Cindy.

Southwest Louisiana residents may experience power outages during the tropical storm that will pass through the area this week. For the latest on power outages, click HERE.

Plus, to prepare for any damage or flooding from Tropical Storm Cindy, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is creating staging areas with emergency response vehicles.

And we have more good news to share with you as the Louisiana Congressman injured in a shooting last week continues to improve.

In weather, Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

For the latest on weather in Southwest Louisiana and the tropics, download our KPLC 7StormTeam Weather App. Click HERE for Apple devices or HERE for Android devices.

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.