Extended 7 News at Noon broadcast for Cindy coverage Thursday

By KPLC Digital Staff
Agnes and Ben (Source: KPLC) Agnes and Ben (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

KPLC will air an extended broadcast of 7 News at Noon to include special coverage of Tropical Storm Cindy from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today.

Be sure to join Agnes, Britney and Ben for the latest road and weather conditions. We'll also take you live to Cameron Parish to share the latest storm updates there.

