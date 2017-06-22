Extended 7 News at Noon broadcast for Cindy coverage Thursday

Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall near Southwest Louisiana overnight Wednesday. The current track takes the storm's center near Sabine Pass, which would put SWLA taking the brunt of the strongest tropical-storm-force winds. Click HERE for more. Here is the latest on the storm: 4:10 p.m. Southwest Louisiana residents may experience power outages during the upcoming tropical storm that will pass through the area this week. Here is the following list of powe...More >>
KPLC will air an extended broadcast of 7 News at Noon to include special coverage of Tropical Storm Cindy from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today.
Be sure to join Agnes, Britney and Ben for the latest road and weather conditions. We'll also take you live to Cameron Parish to share the latest storm updates there.More >>
The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23.More >>
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the entire Louisiana coastline from the mouth of the Pearl River to San Luis Pass, Texas, extending to Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis parishes. Cindy will make landfall tonight.More >>
