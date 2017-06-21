Louisiana National Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Cindy

The Louisiana National Guard has begun preparing for Tropical Storm Cindy all across the state.

They have sent out 100 high water vehicles and 33 boats across Louisiana, with some of those resources arriving in Lake Charles Wednesday.

Major Aaron Duplechin with the Lake Charles unit says that they have been preparing for situations like this.

Duplechin says they have brought in the majority of their full-time forces from around the state, and if things get more severe they will call in more soldiers to help.

The high water vehicles that they have now can only travel through about 20 inches of water, so if the water does get higher than that they do have a plan to help rescue people.

"If the water's above 20 inches, we work with what we call an integrated search and rescue team," said Duplechin. "We send the boats out to recover folks, and we bring them back to the high ground, which we call a lily pad, and we transfer them onto the trucks. The trucks are used to escort folks to the collection points."

Duplechin has also been in contact with emergency operation center directors from across the Southwest Louisiana area, and they are ready to help if needed.

"I talked to their (Cameron) parish director Danny Lavergne early this afternoon, and for now I think they're experiencing a small level of flooding," he said. "In his words, nothing they can't handle. So we all stay in routine contact during these times, so I talked to Mr. Dick Gremillion in Calcasieu Parish as well as the other EOC directors in the Southwest area, so if and when they call we will respond."

Whatever area gets hit the hardest and needs additional help, Duplechin plans to head out that way.

