Cawthorne Jr. trial recessed until Friday due to bad weather

The jury heard from the co-defendant charged with murder as the trial of Roderick Cawthorne Junior continues in State District Court in Jeff Davis Parish

Brett "Cowboy" Hebert testified how he and Cawthorne hid at Charles Talen's home-- waiting for an opportunity to rob him. Hebert testified Cawthorne said he understood there was a half million dollars inside the house.

Hebert told the court it was Cawthorne who hit Talen in the face with a gun injuring him. Talen was found dead in the house February 21, 2015.

Even though Hebert had brought an AK 47 assault rifle into the home, he says he only fired it at the floor to intimidate Talen and never intended to hurt him.

The defense is trying to portray Hebert as trying to save his own skin by testifying against Cawthorne. Both men are charged with second degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Court has been recessed until 9 a.m. Friday due to the bad weather.



