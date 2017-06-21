I-210 exits at Ryan Street closed due to flooding - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

I-210 exits at Ryan Street closed due to flooding

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is reporting major flooding on roadways in the Lake Charles area, said Director Dick Gremillion. 

I-210 eastbound and westbound at the Ryan Street exit are closed due to flooding, said Gremillion.

Gremillion is advising drivers to stay off roadways unless it's an emergency.

  Lake Charles Fire Department prepared for Cindy

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-06-22 01:19:46 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 9:19 PM EDT
The storm is making its way from the coast towards Calcasieu Parish-- and Lake Charles is more than prepared. "We didn't just start preparing today, we started preparing when they named the storm 'cyclone three'," said Chief Keith Murray with the Lake Charles Fire Deparment. He says his men, all over the area, are more than ready. "Three days ago we started getting together our saws, getting everything gassed up, making sure we had extra flagging tape, we made s...

  Cawthorne Jr. trial recessed until Friday due to bad weather

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-06-22 01:05:17 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 9:05 PM EDT
The jury heard from the co-defendant charged with murder as the trial of Roderick Cawthorne Junior continues in State District Court in Jeff Davis Parish Brett "Cowboy" Hebert testified how he and Cawthorne hid at Charles Talen's home-- waiting for an opportunity to rob him.    Hebert testified Cawthorne said he understood there was a half million dollars inside the house. Hebert told the court it was Cawthorne who hit Talen in the face with a gun injuring him.
  LATEST CLOSURES: Tropical Storm Cindy

    LATEST CLOSURES: Tropical Storm Cindy

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-06-22 01:00:47 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 9:00 PM EDT
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23. 

