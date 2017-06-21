LIVE BLOG: Tropical Storm Cindy developments

Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall near Southwest Louisiana overnight Wednesday. The current track takes the storm's center near Sabine Pass, which would put SWLA taking the brunt of the strongest tropical-storm-force winds. Click HERE for more.
Here is the latest on the storm:
7:31 p.m.
Lake Charles Police asking residents to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary.
KPLC viewer reporting flooded streets Common at Alamo.
6:44 p.m.
O.H.S.E.P. is reporting major flooding on roadways in the Lake Charles area. Dick Gremillion of OHSEP says the usual areas that flood are starting to get deep. He advised to stay off roadways unless it is an emergency. Gremillion says I-210 at the Ryan Street east and westbound exits are CLOSED until further notice.
4:10 p.m.
Southwest Louisi ana residents may experience power outages during the upcoming tropical storm that will pass through the area this week.
Here is the following list of power companies with links to their outage maps and contact information:
If you are experiencing power outages, please contact these local providers above for updates.
3 p.m.
Low-sitting vehicles are having difficulty accessing the Cameron Ferry due to high water from the Calcasieu River. The access aprons onto the ferry are inclined because of the water. Motorists in small vehicles and low-profile truck/trailer combinations should plan to use an alternate route until water begins to recede.
1 p.m.
The Lake Charles City Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday is being rescheduled for Monday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
12:20 p.m.
Water is over the road in Cameron Parish. Click HERE to see video or click HERE to view the Cameron coast at the jetties.
12:06 p.m.
Calcasieu Police Jury meeting scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday. The Workforce Development Board meeting scheduled for Thursday has also been canceled.
All Calcasieu Police Jury offices will also be closed Thursday. The Police Jury’s Transit System’s services will be will suspended on Thursday with the exception of life- threatening medical transports.
First Methodist School will be closed Thursday.
Noon
Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference. Click HERE.
11:45 a.m.
The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau and Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point offices will close at noon on Wednesday.
Trinity Baptist Church's Mother’s Day Out will be closed Thursday.?
11:22 a.m.
All Calcasieu Parish School Board facilities will be closed again on Thursday. All facilities will reopen Friday.
11 a.m.
Here are the latest closures:
10:50 a.m.
Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a noon news conference regarding Tropical Storm Cindy. We will carry it live.
7:55 a.m.
No rain. The wind continues on Holly Beach in Cameron Parish.
7:30 a.m.
From the National Weather Service in Lake Charles: A tropical storm warning and a flash flood watch are in effect for our entire region. Winds will be gusting to tropical storm force this morning in parts of South Central Louisiana, and extend into Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas this afternoon. Rain bands will be moving to the region Wednesday and Thursday, producing 3 to 5 inches of rain. Some street flooding is expected across the region due to the poor drainage conditions due to the saturated grounds and above normal tides. At the coast, tides will run 1.5 to 3 feet above normal today and Thursday.
6:30 a.m.
Roadways are still open in Cameron Parish.
5:40 a.m.
The wind is increasing and light rain has begun at Holly Beach in Cameron Parish.
4 a.m.
No change in strength with Tropical Storm Cindy still packing winds of 60 mph. The system is expected to weaken a bit over the next 24 hours prior to landfall
For the latest on weather in Southwest Louisiana and the tropics, download our KPLC 7StormTeam Weather App. Click HERE for Apple devices or HERE for Android devices.
Do you have a plan and a checklist of essential items for the upcoming storm? If not, click HERE for a list of items you may need to stock in your emergency preparedness kit.
Sandbags also are available at several locations throughout Calcasieu Parish. For more info, click HERE.
Southwest Louisiana residents may experience power outages during the storm. Here is the following list of power companies with links to their outage maps and contact information:
For a list of school closures throughout Southwest Louisiana, click HERE and other storm-related closures, HERE.
For the latest on road conditions, call Louisiana DOTD at 511 or visit their website, HERE.
For the latest on river stages and forecast, click HERE.
Viewers can also send their storm-related pictures to news@kplctv.com.
Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
The storm is making its way from the coast towards Calcasieu Parish-- and Lake Charles is more than prepared. "We didn't just start preparing today, we started preparing when they named the storm 'cyclone three'," said Chief Keith Murray with the Lake Charles Fire Deparment. He says his men, all over the area, are more than ready. "Three days ago we started getting together our saws, getting everything gassed up, making sure we had extra flagging tape, we made s...More >>
The storm is making its way from the coast towards Calcasieu Parish-- and Lake Charles is more than prepared. "We didn't just start preparing today, we started preparing when they named the storm 'cyclone three'," said Chief Keith Murray with the Lake Charles Fire Deparment. He says his men, all over the area, are more than ready. "Three days ago we started getting together our saws, getting everything gassed up, making sure we had extra flagging tape, we made s...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23.More >>
The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is reporting major flooding on roadways in the Lake Charles area, said Director Dick Gremillion.
I-210 eastbound and westbound at the Ryan Street exit are closed due to flooding, said Gremillion.More >>
The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is reporting major flooding on roadways in the Lake Charles area, said Director Dick Gremillion.
I-210 eastbound and westbound at the Ryan Street exit are closed due to flooding, said Gremillion.More >>