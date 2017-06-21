LIVE BLOG: Tropical Storm Cindy developments

Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall near Southwest Louisiana overnight Wednesday. The current track takes the storm's center near Sabine Pass, which would put SWLA taking the brunt of the strongest tropical-storm-force winds. Click HERE for more.

Here is the latest on the storm:

7:31 p.m.

Lake Charles Police asking residents to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary.

KPLC viewer reporting flooded streets Common at Alamo.

6:44 p.m.

O.H.S.E.P. is reporting major flooding on roadways in the Lake Charles area. Dick Gremillion of OHSEP says the usual areas that flood are starting to get deep. He advised to stay off roadways unless it is an emergency. Gremillion says I-210 at the Ryan Street east and westbound exits are CLOSED until further notice.

4:10 p.m.

Southwest Louisi ana residents may experience power outages during the upcoming tropical storm that will pass through the area this week.

Here is the following list of power companies with links to their outage maps and contact information:

If you are experiencing power outages, please contact these local providers above for updates.

3 p.m.

Low-sitting vehicles are having difficulty accessing the Cameron Ferry due to high water from the Calcasieu River. The access aprons onto the ferry are inclined because of the water. Motorists in small vehicles and low-profile truck/trailer combinations should plan to use an alternate route until water begins to recede.

1 p.m.

The Lake Charles City Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday is being rescheduled for Monday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

12:20 p.m.

Water is over the road in Cameron Parish. Click HERE to see video or click HERE to view the Cameron coast at the jetties.

12:06 p.m.

Calcasieu Police Jury meeting scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday. The Workforce Development Board meeting scheduled for Thursday has also been canceled.

All Calcasieu Police Jury offices will also be closed Thursday. The Police Jury’s Transit System’s services will be will suspended on Thursday with the exception of life- threatening medical transports.

First Methodist School will be closed Thursday.

Noon

Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference. Click HERE.

11:45 a.m.

The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau and Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point offices will close at noon on Wednesday.

Trinity Baptist Church's Mother’s Day Out will be closed Thursday.?

11:22 a.m.

All Calcasieu Parish School Board facilities will be closed again on Thursday. All facilities will reopen Friday.

11 a.m.

Here are the latest closures:

Calcasieu Police Jury offices will close at noon Wednesday.

City of Sulphur offices will close at noon Wednesday.

The Calcasieu Police Jury Transit System will be suspended Wednesday and Thursday, with the exception of life-threatening medical transports.

Calcasieu Parish public libraries will close at noon on Wednesday.

Lake Charles City Transit will halt normal bus routes at noon Wednesday.

Click HERE for a complete list of closures.

10:50 a.m.

Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a noon news conference regarding Tropical Storm Cindy. We will carry it live.

7:55 a.m.

No rain. The wind continues on Holly Beach in Cameron Parish.

7:30 a.m.

From the National Weather Service in Lake Charles: A tropical storm warning and a flash flood watch are in effect for our entire region. Winds will be gusting to tropical storm force this morning in parts of South Central Louisiana, and extend into Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas this afternoon. Rain bands will be moving to the region Wednesday and Thursday, producing 3 to 5 inches of rain. Some street flooding is expected across the region due to the poor drainage conditions due to the saturated grounds and above normal tides. At the coast, tides will run 1.5 to 3 feet above normal today and Thursday.

6:30 a.m.

Roadways are still open in Cameron Parish.

5:40 a.m.

The wind is increasing and light rain has begun at Holly Beach in Cameron Parish.

4 a.m.

No change in strength with Tropical Storm Cindy still packing winds of 60 mph. The system is expected to weaken a bit over the next 24 hours prior to landfall

For the latest on weather in Southwest Louisiana and the tropics, download our KPLC 7StormTeam Weather App. Click HERE for Apple devices or HERE for Android devices.

Do you have a plan and a checklist of essential items for the upcoming storm? If not, click HERE for a list of items you may need to stock in your emergency preparedness kit.

Sandbags also are available at several locations throughout Calcasieu Parish. For more info, click HERE.

Southwest Louisiana residents may experience power outages during the storm. Here is the following list of power companies with links to their outage maps and contact information:

For a list of school closures throughout Southwest Louisiana, click HERE and other storm-related closures, HERE.

For the latest on road conditions, call Louisiana DOTD at 511 or visit their website, HERE.

For the latest on river stages and forecast, click HERE.

Viewers can also send their storm-related pictures to news@kplctv.com.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.