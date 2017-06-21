Lake Charles Fire Department prepared for Cindy

The storm is making its way from the coast towards Calcasieu Parish-- and Lake Charles is more than prepared. "We didn't just start preparing today, we started preparing when they named the storm 'cyclone three'," said Chief Keith Murray with the Lake Charles Fire Deparment. He says his men, all over the area, are more than ready. "Three days ago we started getting together our saws, getting everything gassed up, making sure we had extra flagging tape, we made s...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23.
The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said.
The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is reporting major flooding on roadways in the Lake Charles area, said Director Dick Gremillion.
I-210 eastbound and westbound at the Ryan Street exit are closed due to flooding, said Gremillion.
