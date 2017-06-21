Lake Charles Fire Department prepared for Cindy

Tropical Storm Cindy is making its way from the coast towards Calcasieu Parish, and Lake Charles is more than prepared.

"We didn't just start preparing today. We started preparing when they named the storm 'cyclone three,' " said Chief Keith Murray with the Lake Charles Fire Department.

He says his men, all over the area, are more than ready.

"Three days ago we started getting together our saws, getting everything gassed up, making sure we had extra flagging tape. We made sure our boats were staged this morning and inflated and put on trailers," said Murray. "Our ATVs were sent out to the stations in case we needed that. We have high water vehicles that we make sure are ready to go and staged where we need them to be."

Murray says after Rita, they have polished up their partnership with the Public Works team, who provide extra manpower and equipment.

"They provide cutting crews and tractors to go along with our crews on the scene, where there would be downed utility poles and trees," said Murray. "They'll put those equipment at the station and stay the night with us and make the runs with us. They're going to have people that can run chainsaws and tractors that can move heavy stuff out of the way, so our trucks can make all the runs and help clear infrastructure so people can get around after this."

Public Works is also monitoring the drainage situation, clearing out debris and prepping problem areas.

Chief Murray wants everyone to stay off the roads over the course of the flooding; his men often have to rescue those who stall out.

He also wants to warn everyone to stay away from downed power lines, since that will be the main issue he says they will face during this storm.

"Let's say, it's three days until we get power back and there are 15 power lines down. I have 15 trucks in my fleet and I'm done, so we have to do this to continue moving on to the other emergencies in the city," said Murray.

Murray also warns anyone with a generator to keep it away from the windward side of your home or in a garage or on a covered porch, since that is another hazard they often see during storms.

