SkyCam: View of Tropical Storm Cindy from the Cameron coast

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Question: Our family home is now in a flood zone. Our neighbor across the street flooded during Hurricane Ike, but we did not. Our neighbor who flooded is not in a flood zone. What can we do to lower our flood insurance cost & correct the elevation with our flood zone. It makes no sense! There are many ways property owners, businesses and communities may mitigate, or reduce, their flood risk and receive additional consideration to help re...

More >>