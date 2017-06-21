SkyCam: View of Tropical Storm Cindy from the Cameron coast - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SkyCam: View of Tropical Storm Cindy from the Cameron coast

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: KPLC SkyCam) (Source: KPLC SkyCam)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Watch Tropical Storm Cindy roll into the Cameron coastline on KPLC's SkyCam:

Cameron SkyCam

Lake Charles SkyCam

South Lake Charles SkyCam

Westlake SkyCam

DeRidder SkyCam

