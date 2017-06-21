SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS - LCPD searching for suspect in bicycle theft

Burglary and theft in the 1300 block of Virginia Street in Lake Charles. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

Burglary and theft in the 1300 block of Virginia Street in Lake Charles. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

Burglary and theft in the 1300 block of Virginia Street in Lake Charles. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole a bicycle in the 1300 Block of Virginia Street in Lake Charles.

Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman, said the incident happened on June 6. In the attached still photos, the suspect is seen wearing what appears to be an orange colored hoodie and khaki shorts. The suspect walks into the victim’s driveway, enters into the victim’s carport area, steals a bicycle, and rides away.

LCPD has released still photos taken from the surveillance video.

Kraus asked anyone with information to call Sgt. Jeffrey Keenum at 337.491.1456 , ext. 5321 or email jkeenum@cityofLC.us.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.