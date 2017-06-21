SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS - LCPD searching for suspect in bicycle thef - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS - LCPD searching for suspect in bicycle theft

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Burglary and theft in the 1300 block of Virginia Street in Lake Charles. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Burglary and theft in the 1300 block of Virginia Street in Lake Charles. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
Burglary and theft in the 1300 block of Virginia Street in Lake Charles. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Burglary and theft in the 1300 block of Virginia Street in Lake Charles. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
Burglary and theft in the 1300 block of Virginia Street in Lake Charles. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Burglary and theft in the 1300 block of Virginia Street in Lake Charles. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole a bicycle in the 1300 Block of Virginia Street in Lake Charles.

Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman, said the incident happened on June 6. In the attached still photos, the suspect is seen wearing what appears to be an orange colored hoodie and khaki shorts. The suspect walks into the victim’s driveway, enters into the victim’s carport area, steals a bicycle, and rides away. 

LCPD has released still photos taken from the surveillance video.

Kraus asked anyone with information to call Sgt. Jeffrey Keenum at 337.491.1456 , ext. 5321 or email jkeenum@cityofLC.us.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LATEST CLOSURES: Tropical Storm Cindy

    LATEST CLOSURES: Tropical Storm Cindy

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-06-21 20:25:44 GMT
    (Source: Wikipedia)(Source: Wikipedia)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23. 

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23. 

    More >>

  • LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Tropical Storm Cindy

    LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Tropical Storm Cindy

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-06-21 20:15:22 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    For the latest on weather in Southwest Louisiana and the tropics, download our KPLC 7StormTeam Weather App. Click HERE for Apple devices or HERE for Android devices.

    More >>

    For the latest on weather in Southwest Louisiana and the tropics, download our KPLC 7StormTeam Weather App. Click HERE for Apple devices or HERE for Android devices.

    More >>

  • Sulphur man accused of having sexual contact with 8-year-old

    Sulphur man accused of having sexual contact with 8-year-old

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-06-21 19:55:49 GMT
    Cody Bertrand Senior (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Cody Bertrand Senior (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office spokeswoman Kim Myers said on June 19, the office received a complaint regarding Cody I. Bertrand, Sr., 29, having sexual contact with an 8-year-old female family member. 

    More >>

    Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office spokeswoman Kim Myers said on June 19, the office received a complaint regarding Cody I. Bertrand, Sr., 29, having sexual contact with an 8-year-old female family member. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly