SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS - LCPD searching for suspect in bicycle theft

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23.More >>
For the latest on weather in Southwest Louisiana and the tropics, download our KPLC 7StormTeam Weather App. Click HERE for Apple devices or HERE for Android devices.More >>
For the latest on weather in Southwest Louisiana and the tropics, download our KPLC 7StormTeam Weather App. Click HERE for Apple devices or HERE for Android devices.More >>
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office spokeswoman Kim Myers said on June 19, the office received a complaint regarding Cody I. Bertrand, Sr., 29, having sexual contact with an 8-year-old female family member.More >>
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office spokeswoman Kim Myers said on June 19, the office received a complaint regarding Cody I. Bertrand, Sr., 29, having sexual contact with an 8-year-old female family member.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is seeking information on a daytime simple burglary and theft that was captured on video surveillance on June 6th, 2017 in the 1300 block of Virginia Street in Lake Charles.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is seeking information on a daytime simple burglary and theft that was captured on video surveillance on June 6th, 2017 in the 1300 block of Virginia Street in Lake Charles.More >>
The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>