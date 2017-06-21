Sulphur man accused of having sexual contact with 8-year-old

A Sulphur man is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a family member, officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said on June 19, the office received a complaint regarding Cody I. Bertrand, Sr., 29, having sexual contact with an 8-year-old female family member. During the investigation, the victim told deputies that Bertrand inappropriately touched her while she slept during the night on June 18. Bertrand later told deputies that he indeed had sexual contact with the victim.

Bertrand was arrested and charged with aggravated crime against nature, Myers said. His $20,000 bond was set by Judge Ronald Ware.

Detective Michelle Robinson was the lead investigator in this case.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.