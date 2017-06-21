WATCH LIVE: Parish officials hold Wednesday morning briefing ahead of storm

Calcasieu Parish officials are holding a briefing at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning to discuss Tropical Storm Cindy, which is expected to make landfall near Southwest Louisiana sometime Wednesday night.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23.
For the latest on weather in Southwest Louisiana and the tropics, download our KPLC 7StormTeam Weather App.
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the entire Louisiana coastline from the mouth of the Pearl River to San Luis Pass, Texas, extending north to include all inland parishes; the warning also extends west to the Florida-Alabama state line.
