WATCH LIVE: Parish officials hold Wednesday morning briefing ahead of storm

By KPLC Digital Staff
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Parish officials are holding a briefing at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning to discuss Tropical Storm Cindy, which is expected to make landfall near Southwest Louisiana sometime Wednesday night.

