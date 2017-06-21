St. Jude Affiliate Clinic gives cancer care closer to home

Most Americans want to be in better shape, but few are putting in the work to get there, a new survey shows.More >>
If you suffer from chronic low back pain, yoga might bring you as much relief as physical therapy, a new trial shows.
When it comes to stomach discomfort during exercise, forget that old adage "no pain, no gain." New research suggests that excessive strenuous exercise may lead to gut damage.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday that it's working with the drug company Pfizer to remedy a shortage of important injectable medications, including emergency syringes of epinephrine.
Once astronauts leave the Earth's protective magnetic field, their cancer risk would soar while traveling to Mars, new research indicates.
