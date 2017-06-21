LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Tropical Storm Cindy

For the latest on weather in Southwest Louisiana and the tropics, download our KPLC 7StormTeam Weather App. Click HERE for Apple devices or HERE for Android devices.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the entire Louisiana coastline from the mouth of the Pearl River to San Luis Pass, Texas, extending north to include all inland parishes; the warning also extends west to the Florida-Alabama state line.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has issued an Emergency Declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
