WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Latest on Tropical Storm Cindy

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Are you planning to put down sandbags in the event of heavy rain? Many of them are not used correctly, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. This morning, we’ll show you how to ensure you’re creating the best flood barrier with sandbags.

With the forecast of heavy downpours and strong winds, electric companies in South Louisiana are getting ready for potential outages.

We'll provide live updates throughout the morning from Cameron Parish as tropical storm Cindy comes closer to making landfall.

While Tropical Storm Cindy is canceling schools throughout the area one thing that isn't canceled is the third annual Jennie Finch World Series in Sulphur.

Plus, Governor John Bel Edwards will meet with the "Unified Command Group" to receive updates on Tropical Storm Cindy.

And TSA is testing new technology that could dramatically improve the cumbersome process of screening carry-on bags.

In weather, no change in strength with Tropical Storm Cindy still packing winds of 60 mph. Cindy is expected to weaken a bit over the next 24 hours prior to landfall. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

For the latest on weather in Southwest Louisiana and the tropics, download our KPLC 7StormTeam Weather App. Click HERE for Apple devices or HERE for Android devices.

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.