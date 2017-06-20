Tropical Storm Cindy isn't stopping local softball tournament

Tropical Storm Cindy has officially been named in the Gulf of Mexico as of the Tuesday afternoon advisory from the National Hurricane Center. As of 10:00 p.m. Cindy was located 230 miles south of Morgan City and is moving northwest at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy has officially been named in the Gulf of Mexico as of the Tuesday afternoon advisory from the National Hurricane Center. As of 10:00 p.m. Cindy was located 230 miles south of Morgan City and is moving northwest at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has issued an Emergency Declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has issued an Emergency Declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
With heavy downpours and strong wind in the forecast, power companies across the area are getting ready for potential outages.More >>
With heavy downpours and strong wind in the forecast, power companies across the area are getting ready for potential outages.More >>