Tropical Storm Cindy isn't stopping local softball tournament

Tropical Storm Cindy hasn't arrived in Southwest Louisiana yet, but it's already causing some setbacks for one local softball tournament.

The 3rd annual Jennie Finch World Series softball tournament is still set to begin Wednesday, but weather has caused a few changes.

There will be no games played Wednesday, but the opening ceremony will still go on that evening at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

Games will begin Thursday and last until Sunday, but Olympic gold medalist Jennie Finch says they will be monitoring the weather.

"We'll just go day by day, and so we hope not to cancel it," said Finch. "We have definite options as far as the bracket goes, but we'll be hoping to get games in even if Thursday gets rained out. We'll be on the fields Friday, Saturday, (and) Sunday."

120 teams were registered for this year's tournament, but because of Tropical Storm Cindy some teams have decided not to come.

"We've had some cancellations, but we still have about 80 teams coming in so we're looking forward to showcasing Sulphur, Louisiana to so many teams," said Finch.

Teams from as far California have shown up to participate despite the weather.

Teams that registered but didn't come due to the storm were issued a full refund.

For more information or to keep up with what's going on click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.